Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Seun & Lekan's Wedding In London Was a Celebration of Love and Culture!

Dinner Date Turned Rooftop Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Tiana & Adedoyin

It all Began on a Dating App - Now, It's Happy Ever After For Taf and Edu

Rami Found His Soulmate, Simone at a Friend’s House Party 3 Years Ago

Sola Sobowale's Daughter Mide is Married! Check out Her Lovely Wedding Photos with Francis Osinloye

Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Ogo and Kibe's Outdoor White Wedding Was Magical! Enjoy The Video

One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

Eunice & Samuel Met Through a Mutual Friend - Now, It's a Romantic Proposal in Bali

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

4 hours ago

If you’re excited because the weekend is here, say “Yay!” 💃🏻

Weekends with  #BellaNaijaWeddings are always filled with love, and today is no exception. All week long, we’ve shared a rundown of heartwarming love stories, stunning bridal inspo, and exciting trending videos—each one a delight to behold! In case you missed any of this, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.  We’ve collated all of these features just so you won’t miss out on all the excitement. Sit back, relax, and get ready to dive into all the beautiful moments with #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Grace & Ugochukwu’s Trad Was an Outburst of Love, Beauty and Joy!

Fate Aligned Grace and Ugochukwu’s Paths to Love! #TheUGLovestory

Ebony and Tony Went From Business Collaborators to Becoming Partners in Love

Catch All the Fun and Romance in Lina and Ovona’s Lit Wedding Video

Seun Missed His Flight and Ended Up Finding Love!

Love Sparked After Anjola & Mark Were Selected to Play a Game at Their Friend’s Wedding

It’s About to be a Phenomenal Wedding – Charles Okocha is Getting Married!

Esther & Michael Went from 8 Years of Long-Distance to a Magical Proposal in Toronto!

It Was Love at First Swipe! Kaffy and Demola Found Love on a Dating App

Stun in Pink On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

This Reception Inspo is a Style Steal For the Bride Who Wants to Make a Statement

Exude Royalty During Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Beauty Look

Step Out in Exquisite Style On Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Exude Purple Radiance on Your Big Day With This Timeless Inspo

A Sweet Surprise Proposal in Greece – She Said ‘Yes!’

This British Groom Showed Up With Vibes and Style For His Yoruba Bride

This Couple’s First Dance Was a Rush of Beautiful Emotions

This Bridesmaid Was Determined to Catch The Bouquet – Watch How She Did It

