Seun & Lekan's Wedding In London Was a Celebration of Love and Culture!

3 hours ago

When it comes to Yoruba weddings, you can’t underestimate the energy, no matter where it may be. Seun and Lekan brought all the vibes to London with their lit traditional wedding, which was a blast.

Today, we get to catch the exciting highlights with their wedding video, and you’ve got to buckle up because it’s about to be an exhilarating ride. They started their big day with just enough energy, and everyone was super pumped. Lekan sought his bride’s hand in marriage, and after the request was granted, they switched to full celebration mode. From their elegant outfits to the glamorous decor and the vibrant atmosphere, everything about #LVAffair was truly one for the books!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @wrgoimagery
Photography @derustudios

