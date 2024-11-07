Dinner Date Turned Rooftop Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Tiana & Adedoyin

A whole lot of planning goes into crafting the perfect proposal. Though it may be rigorous, knowing you’ve put a smile on the face of the one you love makes it all worth it.

Adedoyin was determined to make his proposal to Tiana unforgettable. Flying thousands of miles, despite the threat of a hurricane, was no small feat, but he was unwavering. He knew exactly how she would feel, so he curated every detail to her taste. The day began with a series of special activities, setting the tone for an evening that would end in pure magic. What she believed to be a romantic getaway turned into the sweetest rooftop proposal. Of course, she said “yes” and it was truly a magical moment.

Enjoy their proposal photos and read how it all happened below:

Here’s how Adedoyin popped the question:

Everyone has an idea of what their dream proposal should look and feel and mine was nothing short of a true love story. It all started with a dress I saw on Leema’s Empire website back in July. Dee mentioned the dress would look great on me. We tried getting it but it was all sold out. Fast forward to a little bit over a month later, he requested my measurements and bought me the perfect dress that was similar and blended with everything. Then, I’m not certain if he meant to slip up or if it was all part of his ploy, he told me he’d be in the country on October 8th. As fate would have it, Hurricane Milton derailed some of his plans, but that did not stop him from still catching me off guard. I was expecting him to be in the country latest October 9th. I tried bribing my friends and siblings to confirm any plans he may have created with them but none of them bulged, every one of them stayed tight lipped. In essence, I’m still surprised how he was able to convince every one of them.

I called him on October 9th to find out where he was. He explained his flight was delayed but gave me strict instructions. He asked me to pack a get away bag for three days on October 10th. Then go to Bloom Hair Atelier in Ikoyi for an appointment at 12pm noon. He had booked the appointment and paid for it. After the appointment, he booked a room for us at White Orchid Hotel for me to go rest, relax and expect to see him on the evening of October 10th. After my hair appointment, I got to the hotel and I was treated with a white glove service. While enjoying the delicious meal at the hotel, I received a call from the front desk staff that a make up artist was here for me. I wasn’t expecting who it might have been, but I opened the door to find out it was my close friend that I haven’t seen for almost 8 years that would be my make up artist. He heard I wanted to use her for my civil wedding and was able to book her services ahead of time.

Now the time was 5pm, he called me that he was in the country and had just cleared the immigration and he’d pick me up later in the evening for a dinner. All through this time he was planning with my friend, to help book me a ride. Then at about 7:15pm, my friend asked me to put on the dress he had bought for me and a ride was coming to pick me up. We got outside and it was a very nice Mercedes GLK here to drive me down to Maison Fahrenheit. We got there and the staff were so excited to see me, saying they’ve been expecting me. At this point I was still confused of the preferential treatments left, right, and center and Dee was still a bit cryptic on what I was doing here. I got up to the fourth floor and noticed the huge surprise.

He surprised me with my friends, my siblings, his siblings flew into the country as well, for the proposal. He told me of the ordeal that he had faced the last two days, he told me how the proposal ring has been with my mom living in the same house as I was staying for over a month, he told me how much he loved me and how no hurricane, life situations, or anything could have stopped him from being here today and proposing to me. He even got the planner I wanted for my wedding to plan the proposal, even though I had spoken with her over the last few months they kept that secret from me for a long time. He wished me a happy 5th month anniversary of dating and then proposed to me. He made sure to propose on the exact day of our anniversary. Point of the story, ladies find you a man that is intentional about you, and like I would always say it is a good time to be alive! Stay Wicked 😂

