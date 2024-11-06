It all Began on a Dating App – Now, It’s Happy Ever After For Taf and Edu

Who says you can’t find love on a dating app? One of the things we are grateful for is technology and how it amazingly connects people… as it did for Taf and Edu’s

Five years ago, what started as a simple match on Hinge sparked a connection that blossomed into something truly special. Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! As we get to see their pre-wedding photos, we’re reminded of how love can enter one’s life and create something so beautiful. The outdoor theme, undeniable chemistry, and romance in this shoot will certainly leave you in ‘aww-mode.’

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Taf:

We met on Hinge in 2019 while both living in London. Although he denies it, he was the one who made the first move, sparking a connection that quickly turned into late-night conversations and shared laughter. Over the next few weeks, we talked regularly and felt a spark that made us eager to meet in person. Our first date was at a restaurant. Despite neither of us enjoying the food, we thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. We found ourselves lost in conversation, discovering shared interests, quirky habits, and mutual interests. The date went on longer than either of us expected, and by the end of the evening, it was clear that there was something special between us.

We continued to see each other, and each date brought us closer. After two months of dating, just after Valentine’s Day, he asked to make our relationship official—a moment that felt both exciting and natural.Shortly after, COVID hit, and we found ourselves navigating a long-distance relationship. Despite the challenges, we still found time for each other, maintaining our connection through video calls, virtual date nights, and sharing our daily lives from afar. The distance only made us more determined to be together and strengthened our bond in unexpected ways.

As our relationship blossomed, we discovered a mutual love for travel, which led us to explore many different places together once we could reunite. Each journey deepened our bond and created memories that would last a lifetime. Through all these adventures, our greatest journey has undoubtedly been our path to marriage. The adventures we’ve embarked on together have been incredible, but the journey of building a life together, supporting each other’s dreams, and growing as partners has been the most rewarding of all. Our shared experiences have laid the foundation for a future filled with love, laughter, and endless exploration.

