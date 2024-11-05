Rami Found His Soulmate, Simone at a Friend’s House Party 3 Years Ago

Three years ago, Simone caught Rami’s attention at a friend’s party, and from that first encounter, their journey evolved into a full-blown love story.

They formed an inseparable bond that has now led them down the aisle. Today, we witness the magic of their love through their pre-wedding photos, and it’s such a sight to behold! Their sweet chemistry shines through each frame, exuding warmth and beauty. No doubt, these two are meant to be and we are excited that love brought them together in such a magical way!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Rami:

Our story began in 2021 after meeting through mutual friends. She caught my attention at a house party hosted by a friend and we hit it off from there. During a trip to Houston later in the year, I officially asked her to be my girlfriend. Over the years, we’ve continued to strengthen our bond by spending time together, doing things that we enjoy.

On June 30th, 2023, I proposed and the journey to forever began! We are very excited to be on this journey together and looking forward to the official start of our forever and always adventure. #BankingOnForever.

Credits

Planner: @FTKKonnect

Photography: @Tobi.olajolo | @Eli_capture

