We Have to Discuss Khloe’s Head-Turning Look at The Gatsby Brunch Event
Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri, known as Koko by Khloe, recently stepped out in style for The Gatsby Brunch.
The TV star commanded attention in a gorgeous off-shoulder black corset dress featuring ruffle detailing and a high-side slit.
Sticking to the theme, Khloe paired the look with sheer elbow gloves and pearl jewellery must-have pieces— a mini bag, two bangles on both wrists and a double-strand choker.
Adding oomph to the look, the star opted for dangling earrings and strappy gold metallic heels.
The beauty paired her bold makeup look with black wavy hair for a striking look. We can’t complain about the bold red lip.
Credits
Dress: @mayoks_michael for @calistacouture_16
Photography: @snapp_code
Makeup: @kafymalik
Video: @theoyagha
