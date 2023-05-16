We Have to Discuss Khloe’s Head-Turning Look at The Gatsby Brunch Event

Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri, known as Koko by Khloe, recently stepped out in style for The Gatsby Brunch.

The TV star commanded attention in a gorgeous off-shoulder black corset dress featuring ruffle detailing and a high-side slit.

Sticking to the theme, Khloe paired the look with sheer elbow gloves and pearl jewellery must-have pieces— a mini bag, two bangles on both wrists and a double-strand choker.

Adding oomph to the look, the star opted for dangling earrings and strappy gold metallic heels.

The beauty paired her bold makeup look with black wavy hair for a striking look. We can’t complain about the bold red lip.

Credits

Dress: @mayoks_michael for @calistacouture_16

Photography: @snapp_code

Makeup: @kafymalik

Video: @theoyagha