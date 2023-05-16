Gezelle Renée’s Latest Look Definitely Deserves A Standing Ovation

Think lush destinations, rich colour palettes, sartorial digest and beautiful textures – Gezelle Renée is that influencer that covers all on her social media platforms, and recently on her IG, she shared a LEWK that had us do a double take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

While this is not the first time we have seen Andrea Iyamah‘s cult favourite HIBI shorts and HIBI crop top, we love how Gezelle put her stylish stamp on the outfit. The combination features an organza crop top, which she wore backwards, paired with pleated shorts featuring intricate pleating, high rise and a corset waist.

Playing up the pink ensemble, the style star opted for Amina Muaddi green crystal-embellished PVC slingback pumps, statement dangling earrings and dainty jewellery.

It’s fair to say that we are fans of the jumbo braids Gezelle is sporting with the outfit. She eventually lets down her tresses from the bun, and we are heads over heels for the face-framing effect.

Credits

BellaStylista: @gezellerenee

Outfit: @andreaiyamah