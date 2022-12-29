It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

Connect with us

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week. 

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamu McPherson (@tamumcpherson)

V

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandra. (@lovecass_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

