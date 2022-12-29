Connect with us

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Extra Chic to Work | Issue 155

This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

Made-by-Nigerians Launches its Advent Calendar for Nigerian Brands

Iman is Drop-Dead Gorgeous on British Vogue's Latest Cover

Try These 6 Tips to Make Your Christmas Gifts Sustainable

Mayowa Nicholas Shines in Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Fall 2023 Lookbook

#BNStyleWithAStory: Debbie Beeko’s Gratitude Journey Will Help You Find Strength In Tough Times

It’s All About Pretty Pink Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 217

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, we will spotlight Nigerian makeup artist, fashion enthusiast and content creator Dodos Uvieghara. When Dodos announced her pregnancy earlier in the year, we were overjoyed not only because of the upcoming little one but also because of the unlimited maternity style that will bless our timeline in the coming months.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

As expected, we were not disappointed. The style star, who regularly favours a neutral palette, flipped the script with a maternity style featuring vibrant looks that light up the room with the occasional neutral palette coming to play with monochrome ensembles.

Check out the gallery below for some of Dodos’ most stylish preggo moments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

