BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, we will spotlight Nigerian makeup artist, fashion enthusiast and content creator Dodos Uvieghara. When Dodos announced her pregnancy earlier in the year, we were overjoyed not only because of the upcoming little one but also because of the unlimited maternity style that will bless our timeline in the coming months.

As expected, we were not disappointed. The style star, who regularly favours a neutral palette, flipped the script with a maternity style featuring vibrant looks that light up the room with the occasional neutral palette coming to play with monochrome ensembles.

Check out the gallery below for some of Dodos’ most stylish preggo moments.

