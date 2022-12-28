Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Extra Chic to Work | Issue 155

Made-by-Nigerians Launches its Advent Calendar for Nigerian Brands

Iman is Drop-Dead Gorgeous on British Vogue's Latest Cover

Try These 6 Tips to Make Your Christmas Gifts Sustainable

Mayowa Nicholas Shines in Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Fall 2023 Lookbook

#BNStyleWithAStory: Debbie Beeko’s Gratitude Journey Will Help You Find Strength In Tough Times

It’s All About Pretty Pink Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 217

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated WorkWear: Issue 154

Vanskere Teams Up With Joseph Benjamin For Its Most Versatile Collection Yet

Faith Morey is Serving Major Style Inspo in this GQ South Africa Feature

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Anyansi (@nikkiandtees)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARRY ODUM (@charryfabtory)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Sylvia (@sylvianduka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAILAHMOON (@lailahmoon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

