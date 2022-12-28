Connect with us

This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Extra Chic to Work | Issue 155

Made-by-Nigerians Launches its Advent Calendar for Nigerian Brands

Iman is Drop-Dead Gorgeous on British Vogue's Latest Cover

Try These 6 Tips to Make Your Christmas Gifts Sustainable

Mayowa Nicholas Shines in Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Fall 2023 Lookbook

#BNStyleWithAStory: Debbie Beeko’s Gratitude Journey Will Help You Find Strength In Tough Times

It’s All About Pretty Pink Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 217

This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

Published

1 day ago

 on

‘Tis the season to be merry—and, if you’re Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Good Hair, to shimmer in a head-turning gold ensemble. Keeping with tradition, the beauty entrepreneur recently held her annual Christmas/ Boxing Day party with friends and family from far and wide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

The vibe of the affair was eclectic Christmas chic, including a highly decorated Christmas tree, gold decor backdrop, lights, bottomless drinks, and comfort food to bring a homey feel to such an elegant event.

Per usual, Chioma dressed up for the occasion, and her look took inspiration from the rich metallic tones of her party decor or vice versa. Last year, she opted for a sizzling red look with matching decorations.

The gold mini dress designed by the House of Nwocha featured a deep V neckline and dramatic sleeves paired with metallic strappy heels. She finished the look with curly two-toned hair, neutral lips, bold lashes and statement gold earrings.

 

Credits

Dress: @houseofnwocha
Hair: @goodhairltd

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

