This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

‘Tis the season to be merry—and, if you’re Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Good Hair, to shimmer in a head-turning gold ensemble. Keeping with tradition, the beauty entrepreneur recently held her annual Christmas/ Boxing Day party with friends and family from far and wide.

The vibe of the affair was eclectic Christmas chic, including a highly decorated Christmas tree, gold decor backdrop, lights, bottomless drinks, and comfort food to bring a homey feel to such an elegant event.

Per usual, Chioma dressed up for the occasion, and her look took inspiration from the rich metallic tones of her party decor or vice versa. Last year, she opted for a sizzling red look with matching decorations.

The gold mini dress designed by the House of Nwocha featured a deep V neckline and dramatic sleeves paired with metallic strappy heels. She finished the look with curly two-toned hair, neutral lips, bold lashes and statement gold earrings.

Credits

Dress: @houseofnwocha

Hair: @goodhairltd