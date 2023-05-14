Style
Spotted: Adaeze Onah Rocks The Elegant Agbada Drape Top From Ejiro Amos Tafiri In Santorini
Nigerian digital content creator, engineer and marketer — Adaeze Onah — popularly known by her brand name — styletitudebyada had several heads turning in her direction as she slayed the streets of Santorini in an elegant Agbada Drape Top from the SS23 ILE MÌ / ILE MÍ collection by Nigerian luxury fashion brand — Ejiro Amos Tafiri.
The beautiful top came in a charming aqua tone which Adaeze paired with teal blue trousers, gold shoes and a cute croc-skinned orange bag from Amina Muaddi. She added on bold sunnies, reflective multicoloured dropping earrings from Safiba and a gold wristwatch. Her hair was a lengthy and voluminous wavy weave.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch her put the stunning look together:
Credit: @styletitudebyada
Fit @ejiroamostafiri
Shoe & bag @aminamuaddiofficial
Earrings @shopsafiba