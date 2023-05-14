Connect with us

Style

Spotted: Adaeze Onah Rocks The Elegant Agbada Drape Top From Ejiro Amos Tafiri In Santorini

Movies Movies & TV Style

Iman, Aweng Chuol, Duckie Thot & More Join Forces on the Supreme Models Docuseries

Style

Do It Yourself: How To Make A Kimono Without Sewing | WATCH

Style

It's All About Vacation Style This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 236

Style

This Colourful Cute-Saint Lookbook Will Brighten Your Day!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Akua Boadiwaa Boateng Inspires A Million Ways To Dress For Success

Beauty News Style

Global Fashion & Beauty Giant — Victoria's Secret — Announces Its World Tour With 5 African Creatives

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 169

Events News Promotions Style

Persianas Retail hosts Meet & Greet to Launch its 9th Puma Store in Nigeria

News Style

Arsema Thomas Served a Directional Look On This Glamour SA Digital Cover

Style

Spotted: Adaeze Onah Rocks The Elegant Agbada Drape Top From Ejiro Amos Tafiri In Santorini

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Nigerian digital content creator, engineer and marketer Adaeze Onah — popularly known by her brand name — styletitudebyada had several heads turning in her direction as she slayed the streets of Santorini in an elegant Agbada Drape Top from the SS23 ILE MÌ / ILE MÍ collection by Nigerian luxury fashion brand — Ejiro Amos Tafiri

The beautiful top came in a charming aqua tone which Adaeze paired with teal blue trousers, gold shoes and a cute croc-skinned orange bag from Amina Muaddi. She added on bold sunnies, reflective multicoloured dropping earrings from Safiba and a gold wristwatch. Her hair was a lengthy and voluminous wavy weave.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch her put the stunning look together:

Credit: @styletitudebyada

Fit  @ejiroamostafiri
Shoe & bag @aminamuaddiofficial
Earrings @shopsafiba

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

It is Okay if You Don’t Have a Grass-to-Grace Story

Encountering Ọpọlọ Innovation Hub in Osogbo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: Moses & Joshua – Leadership Archetypes For Different Generations

Want to Deal with Fear as a Professional? Think Results!
css.php