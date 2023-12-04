Movies
Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria’s Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out
Haitian-American actor. and. producer — Jimmy Jean Louis, looks so dapper in his latest Magazine features wearing lovely artistic pieces from Nigerian luxe brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Styled by Latasha Ngwube, Jimmy dons embroidered Agbada-inspired numbers from the brand’s SS24 collection tagged Tapestry Tropicale, see below:
Credits
Talent: @JimmyJeanLouis
Interview: @thisdaystyle x @thecomfortbooth for @officiallevogueng
Location- @art.hotelng
Photography- @zimmani
Videography: @favydidit
Outfits- @ejiroamostafiri
Footwear- @313eko
Styling/Grooming/Production- @latashalagos