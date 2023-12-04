Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria’s Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out

Haitian-American actor. and. producer — Jimmy Jean Louis, looks so dapper in his latest Magazine features wearing lovely artistic pieces from Nigerian luxe brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Styled by Latasha Ngwube, Jimmy dons embroidered Agbada-inspired numbers from the brand’s SS24 collection tagged Tapestry Tropicale, see below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Jean-louis (@jimmyjeanlouis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI – Official (@ejiroamostafiri)

Credits

Talent: @JimmyJeanLouis

Interview: @thisdaystyle x @thecomfortbooth for @officiallevogueng

Location- @art.hotelng

Photography- @zimmani

Videography: @favydidit

Outfits- @ejiroamostafiri

Footwear- @313eko

Styling/Grooming/Production- @latashalagos

