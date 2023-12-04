Connect with us

Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria's Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out

Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Play Network Studios Drops Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Drama "Blood Vessel"

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

Mercy Aigbe's Star-Studded “Ada Omo Daddy” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

It's Love and Chaos in Episode 8 of “University of Cruise”

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” stars Odogwu

Haitian-American actor. and. producer Jimmy Jean Louis, looks so dapper in his latest Magazine features wearing lovely artistic pieces from Nigerian luxe brand, Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Styled by Latasha Ngwube, Jimmy dons embroidered Agbada-inspired numbers from the brand’s SS24 collection tagged Tapestry Tropicale, see below:

 

Credits

Talent: @JimmyJeanLouis
Interview: @thisdaystyle x @thecomfortbooth for @officiallevogueng
Location- @art.hotelng
Photography- @zimmani
Videography: @favydidit
Outfits- @ejiroamostafiri
Footwear- @313eko
Styling/Grooming/Production- @latashalagos

