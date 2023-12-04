Beauty
Here’s How Mo’Cheddah Got Owmabe Ready For Her Mum’s 70th Birthday | WATCH
Let’s get ready with Nigerian rapper and singer — Modupe-Oreoluwa Olagbegi, professionally known as Mo’Cheddah for her mother’s 70th birthday. Mo’Cheddah starts with a peng nude facebeat and adds on a well-pleated fan-style Gele before slipping into her stunning faux wrap dress.
She accessorized with black and gold strappy heels, a clutch and cute pieces of jewellery. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
See Mo’Cheddah’s praise post for mum below:
Credit
Muse: @mocheddah
Fabric: @morkalfabrics
Dress: @bin2needlecraft