Here’s How Mo’Cheddah Got Owmabe Ready For Her Mum’s 70th Birthday | WATCH

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Let’s get ready with Nigerian rapper and singer Modupe-Oreoluwa Olagbegi, professionally known as  Mo’Cheddah for her mother’s 70th birthday. Mo’Cheddah starts with a peng nude facebeat and adds on a well-pleated fan-style Gele before slipping into her stunning faux wrap dress. 

She accessorized with black and gold strappy heels, a clutch and cute pieces of jewellery. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Olagbegi (@mocheddah)

See Mo’Cheddah’s praise post for mum below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Olagbegi (@mocheddah)

Credit

Muse: @mocheddah
Fabric: @morkalfabrics
Dress: @bin2needlecraft

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

