Here’s How Mo’Cheddah Got Owmabe Ready For Her Mum’s 70th Birthday | WATCH

Let’s get ready with Nigerian rapper and singer — Modupe-Oreoluwa Olagbegi, professionally known as Mo’Cheddah for her mother’s 70th birthday. Mo’Cheddah starts with a peng nude facebeat and adds on a well-pleated fan-style Gele before slipping into her stunning faux wrap dress.

She accessorized with black and gold strappy heels, a clutch and cute pieces of jewellery. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

See Mo’Cheddah’s praise post for mum below:

Credit

Muse: @mocheddah

Fabric: @morkalfabrics

Dress: @bin2needlecraft

