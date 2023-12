Afrobeats artist Ugee TMT has released a new single titled “Atinuke,” a track about his love for a woman named Atinuke but his hesitance to commit to a relationship with her.

“Atinuke” is an upbeat song with easy-to-grasp lyrics that describe Ugee TMT’s desire to be with Atinuke while also acknowledging the reasons why he can’t.

