You’ve Got to See Atinuke & Gbenga’s Intimate Wedding

The wedding space has definitely been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the restriction of movement and ban on public gathering.

With all that is happening, Atinuke and Gbenga didn’t let that stop their love. They initially had their wedding scheduled for the 1st of May at an 800 capacity venue in Lagos but had to reschedule. They went on to have a very intimate ceremony that was planned by Zapphaire Events at the bride’s Father’s house. It was a classic ceremony with the venue decorated with white drapes, white and some stunning flowers. The bride, Atinuke designed all her dresses for the day and she looked stunning in each.

Their wedding planner, Funke Bucknor of Zapphaire Events shared:

The New Normal. Albeit Unusual, These two decided to start their marriage with #TheAgventure of a lifetime! Their wedding day was to have happened on the 1st day of May 2020 but then there was lockdown. Then wedding events of more than 20 people were prohibited. No Wedding Receptions. The Wedding Day Anticipation Went Away. Atinuke was scheduled to get married on the 1st Day of May 2020 at an 800 capacity venue in Lagos, Nigeria. Instead, she got married in her Father’s sitting room & broadcasted it live on Zoom to all of their friends and families who couldn’t be there. Atinuke was so particular about her decor, she wanted elements of her big hall decor translated to her Daddy’s Sitting Room. She kept exchanging pictures of her ideas and thoughts with @decorbyfurtullah for 3days & 3nights straight. Plus she designed and made her own dress.

A few pictures from their traditional engagement:

See their wedding highlights captured by Ladi Milan Films:

