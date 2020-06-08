Connect with us

Weddings

You've Got to See Atinuke & Gbenga's Intimate Wedding

Weddings

Every Story Totally Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

Yours Always! Darlington & Eugenia's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

Weddings

Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

You Shouldn't Miss Out on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Movies & TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Toolz & Tunde Demuren Share Sweet Memories to Mark their 4th Year Wedding Anniversary 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

BN TV Movies & TV Weddings

Mike & Perri Edwards Give us a Lowdown on their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Weddings

It All Started with a DM on Instagram! Faith & Goke's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You’ve Got to See Atinuke & Gbenga’s Intimate Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

6 mins ago

 on

The wedding space has definitely been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the restriction of movement and ban on public gathering.

With all that is happening, Atinuke and Gbenga didn’t let that stop their love. They initially had their wedding scheduled for the 1st of May at an 800 capacity venue in Lagos but had to reschedule. They went on to have a very intimate ceremony that was planned by Zapphaire Events at the bride’s Father’s house.  It was a classic ceremony with the venue decorated with white drapes, white and some stunning flowers. The bride, Atinuke designed all her dresses for the day and she looked stunning in each.

Their wedding planner, Funke Bucknor of  Zapphaire Events shared:

The New Normal. Albeit Unusual, These two decided to start their marriage with #TheAgventure of a lifetime! Their wedding day was to have happened on the 1st day of May 2020 but then there was lockdown. Then wedding events of more than 20 people were prohibited. No Wedding Receptions. The Wedding Day Anticipation Went Away. Atinuke was scheduled to get married on the 1st Day of May 2020 at an 800 capacity venue in Lagos, Nigeria. Instead, she got married in her Father’s sitting room & broadcasted it live on Zoom to all of their friends and families who couldn’t be there. Atinuke was so particular about her decor, she wanted elements of her big hall decor translated to her Daddy’s Sitting Room. She kept exchanging pictures of her ideas and thoughts with @decorbyfurtullah for 3days & 3nights straight. Plus she designed and made her own dress.

 

A few pictures from their traditional engagement:

 

 

See their wedding highlights captured by Ladi Milan Films:

 

Credits

Planner: @zapphaire_events
Bride’s outfits: @tishestyle
Bride’s Asooke: @bisbodv
Hairstyling:@klsnaturals
Bouquet: @arialiabynature
Catering:@tashbistro
Canapés@cuisine_fantastique
Cocktails:@mandiescocktails
Cake: @heladodelicia
Decor: @decorbyfurtulla
Photography: @awgz.married | @pearloice |@flakieflakes
Videography: @ladimilanfilms
Makeup: @prospottedmakeovers
Programme & Design: @ericokonkwo_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro
Advertisement
css.php