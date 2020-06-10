Connect with us

We can say that this love story and pre-wedding shoot will make you smile.

 

Ghanaian couple, Maame and her prince charming, Albert have such a sweet love story. They met at the banking hall on the first day of Maame’s internship. Immediately she saw him, she called her best friend and told her “I have seen my husband” and nicknamed him “fine boy“. On the other hand, Albert had always mentioned that he would marry her in 2020, well it’s 2020 and they got married a couple of weekends ago.

Their pre-wedding shoot is definitely a blend of dripping beauty, romance and some fun. It was beautifully captured by Ghanaian photographer, Sorce Photography. Keep scrolling to see all the beautiful moments from their pre-wedding shoot and you should check out more love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met
By the bride, Maame

 

Walking into the Stanbic banking hall On the 15th of June 2015 as a new intern, never did I expect to leave with a husband. My mum told me to speak things into existence. So the first day I met Albert, I called my best friend and told her “I have seen my husband “ (little did I know he really was my husband). I met him on the first day I went to work in the bank. I named him “fine boy” because I didn’t know his name but my heart always skipped a beat when he passed by. He later asked for my name and made it a habit of inviting me for lunch anytime it was lunchtime. I always looked forward to eating with him even though it meant I have to be a lady about it😂.

About six months after dating he asked to meet my parents. I always told him the day I would be proposed to I would want it on the skybar so I will feel close to the sky and on top of the world. I really love Albert’s attention to detail. He proposed on the rooftop of Sun city apartment with all the most magical things I would want the candles, roses and the biggest rock I had seen. He always told me he was going to marry me in 2020 though I thought it was far. Here we are 5years down the line truly marrying in 2020.

 

 

Credits

Couple: @mister_malm_ @vixen__afuao2
Planner: @sproutaffair
Photography: @sorce_photography
Videography: @rippleeffectgh
Bride’s wardrobe: @saadiasanusi
Makeup: @mzl4wson
Hairstylist @revupsalongh
Decor: @eventellz

