Christie Brown's SS 2020 Collection Is Making Fantasy Dressing a Reality

The BN Style Recap: All The Great Style Stories You Missed Last Week

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Natasha Ndlovu, Mimi Onalaja, Olarslim And More

Christie Brown's Virtual Premiere Was Exactly What We Needed This Weekend

Funke Adepoju Just Released an Adire-Filled Collection Called 'Emotions'

Fashionomics Africa's Debut Webinar Series Discusses Opportunities and Threats for The African Fashion Industry

BN Collection to Closet: Issa Rae in Thebe Magugu

The BN Style Recap: All The Fashion & Beauty Stories Causing A Stir This Week

Everything You Need to Know About Sharon Chuter's #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 340

AsoEbi Bella

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

@iam_zmb in @st.margaretofficial Makeup @dazeita Fabric @aso_ebi_couture Photo @momodumedia

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@___zayfah MUA – @makeupbyzafia

@iam_zmb in @st.margaretofficial Photo-  @momodumedia Makeup @dazeita Fabric @exclusive_wears_

@ebuka

@haffy__gold Makeup @shinelxmakeover Dress @haffys_empire

#AsoEbiBella

@houseofborah in her design

@aishh.b in @souckobazin

Makeup- @genoveramakeovers

@fatimaama_

@fama_jaju

Outfit @haffys_empire Mua & turban @bimsgleam #AsoEbiBella

Agbada- @kinghakbal Photo- @faithwilkiephotography

@nansheend in @ehi.ehii

@houseoft.o.k

@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Facebeat @ariyike_mua Photography @tobi.olajolo Hair @tayocuts Accessories @wowaccessorries

@esther_biade

@jane.uati

@cuttiesandsparkus

@lillyafe in @suemanuell Makeup- @bibyonce

@serwaaamihere in @sima_brew Photo [email protected]_official

@dunnieo

@xzenda

@empress_dictabee . Styled @coverboykobby @elibert_klodin_official @ahbbies_beauty

Outfit: @ethnik_city

@arabella_agu in @niffys_place

Outfit by @eblackjewel Feet- @monimorganshoes

@therealrhonkefella  Outfit- @rhonkefellacollections

@bimboademoye x @tobibakre

@beeznezman

@sistabyeyoro

@___waarren in @fai_world

@moofadesigns

Kids!

Mum @elfreda_idehen and daughter Makeup- @jenny_bliss_artistry Outfits- @irenesew1 Photography @osagu.photography

@iam_zmb and her kids MUA @dazeita [email protected]_ebi_couture Designer @st.margaretofficial Photography @momodumedia

@fats212 and her son, MUA- @ennieyapha

@mimiwhyte  and her daughter in @zohi_taglit x @zohitaglit_kids

Credit @nonsookoye_weddings Make up – @jideofstola Team – @nonso_okoye @mayor_tony @sageimages @ofoma_victor

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

