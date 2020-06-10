AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 340

@iam_zmb in @st.margaretofficial Makeup @dazeita Fabric @aso_ebi_couture Photo @momodumedia
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@___zayfah MUA – @makeupbyzafia
@iam_zmb in @st.margaretofficial Photo- @momodumedia Makeup @dazeita Fabric @exclusive_wears_
@ebuka
@haffy__gold Makeup @shinelxmakeover Dress @haffys_empire
#AsoEbiBella
@houseofborah in her design
@aishh.b in @souckobazin
Makeup- @genoveramakeovers
@fatimaama_
@fama_jaju
Outfit @haffys_empire Mua & turban @bimsgleam #AsoEbiBella
Agbada- @kinghakbal Photo- @faithwilkiephotography
@nansheend in @ehi.ehii
@houseoft.o.k
@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Facebeat @ariyike_mua Photography @tobi.olajolo Hair @tayocuts Accessories @wowaccessorries
@esther_biade
@jane.uati
@cuttiesandsparkus
@lillyafe in @suemanuell Makeup- @bibyonce
@dunnieo
@xzenda
@empress_dictabee . Styled @coverboykobby @elibert_klodin_official @ahbbies_beauty
Outfit: @ethnik_city
@arabella_agu in @niffys_place
Outfit by @eblackjewel Feet- @monimorganshoes
@therealrhonkefella Outfit- @rhonkefellacollections
@bimboademoye x @tobibakre
@beeznezman
@sistabyeyoro
@___waarren in @fai_world
@moofadesigns
Kids!
Mum @elfreda_idehen and daughter Makeup- @jenny_bliss_artistry Outfits- @irenesew1 Photography @osagu.photography
@iam_zmb and her kids MUA @dazeita [email protected]_ebi_couture Designer @st.margaretofficial Photography @momodumedia
@fats212 and her son, MUA- @ennieyapha
@mimiwhyte and her daughter in @zohi_taglit x @zohitaglit_kids
Credit @nonsookoye_weddings Make up – @jideofstola Team – @nonso_okoye @mayor_tony @sageimages @ofoma_victor
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!