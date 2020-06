It’s been way too long since we’ve seen Tiwa Savage all glammed up in a dress, but finally she’s blessing us with not one but two! pictures of her in just that.

The superstar took to her Instagram to share photos of her out on the town in a pretty bankekuku parrot slip dress, captioning the photo “Proudly Lagosian.”

She paired the dress with a matching mini bag and comfy sandals.

See for yourself: