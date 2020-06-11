Scoop
All the Things Charly Boy is Thankful For as He Turns 70
70 is huge, so it makes sense that Charly Boy is counting his blessings as he reaches it.
The activist is celebrating his huge milestone, taking to his Instagram to list everything he is thankful for:
My Family
My Children
My health
My Spiritual Alertness
My Pedigree&Heritage
My Late Parents
My Spiritual Gardian
The Beauty of my Soul
CharlyBoy
The Spirit Of Contentment
A Simple Life
A Good name.
My People,
Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it.
May God bless you too more than he blessed me.
Happy birthday to him!
View this post on Instagram
My Family My Children My health My Spiritual Alertness My Pedigree&Heritage My Late Parents My Spiritual Gardian The Beauty of my Soul CharlyBoy The Spirit Of Contentment A Simple Life A Good name. My People, Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it. May God bless you too more than he blessed me.🙏 #charlyboyat70