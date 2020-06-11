Connect with us

Scoop

All the Things Charly Boy is Thankful For as He Turns 70

Movies & TV Scoop

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

Scoop

Mayorkun is thankful for his Mum Toyin Adewale as she celebrates her 51st Birthday Today

Music Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage is Pretty in Pink 😍

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy & Omashola had an Epic Showdown on Wednesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Scoop

Texas Southern University offers Full Scholarship to George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

News Scoop

Stephanie Busari needs Us to Recognise Our Privileges as Africans

Scoop

Merriam-Webster is Changing the Definition of Racism

Music Scoop

Get Ready to Vibe to Idahams' New EP "Man On Fire

Music Scoop

Grammys announces Major Changes to Awards Categories, Rules & Nomination Process

Scoop

All the Things Charly Boy is Thankful For as He Turns 70

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

70 is huge, so it makes sense that Charly Boy is counting his blessings as he reaches it.

The activist is celebrating his huge milestone, taking to his Instagram to list everything he is thankful for:

My Family
My Children
My health
My Spiritual Alertness
My Pedigree&Heritage
My Late Parents
My Spiritual Gardian
The Beauty of my Soul
CharlyBoy
The Spirit Of Contentment
A Simple Life
A Good name.

My People,
Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it.
May God bless you too more than he blessed me.

Happy birthday to him!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam – The Startup Doctor – is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php