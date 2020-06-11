All the Things Charly Boy is Thankful For as He Turns 70

70 is huge, so it makes sense that Charly Boy is counting his blessings as he reaches it.

The activist is celebrating his huge milestone, taking to his Instagram to list everything he is thankful for:

My Family

My Children

My health

My Spiritual Alertness

My Pedigree&Heritage

My Late Parents

My Spiritual Gardian

The Beauty of my Soul

CharlyBoy

The Spirit Of Contentment

A Simple Life

A Good name. My People,

Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it.

May God bless you too more than he blessed me.

Happy birthday to him!