Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy & Omashola had an Epic Showdown on Wednesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Movies & TV Scoop

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Is Coming To Netflix Soon

Movies & TV Scoop

Tuesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was All About Forgiveness

Movies & TV Nollywood

"MTV Shuga" Star Sharon Jatto Is Excited To Turn 20 🎈

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This PSA from Kunle Afolayan's New Movie "Citation" Is Pretty Intense

Movies & TV Scoop

Betrayal, Pretence & WhatsApp Group - All You Missed on Monday's #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions Scoop

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

BN TV Movies & TV

Kunle Afolayan explains the Role & Importance of a Director on this Episode of "Film Masterclass"

Movies & TV Scoop

Beyoncé's Speech on Racism & Sexism is the Powerful Message We All Need Right Now

Movies & TV

Mercy & Omashola had an Epic Showdown on Wednesday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’ve been following the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show, you know that the show has only been getting more dramatic with every episode.

The housemates present for Wednesday’s episode – Omashola, Mercy, Frodd, Esther, Cindy, Avala, and Seyi.

How Ebuka was able to stay calm and remain seated on this episode, is highly commendable. He definitely had a good laugh, we did too.

Cindy and Esther

The show kicked off with Cindy insisting she never had side talks about any housemate while in the house, even though everyone agreed, Seyi chose to scatter the ground with receipts about a time he overheard her speak about a housemate. She afterwards admitted she did tattle.

Did Frodd and Esther gossip about other housemates? They definitely did, and Esther wouldn’t have possibly said otherwise.

Mercy and Omashola

Mercy and Omashola had a face-off as they tried to trash out a derogatory remark made my Omashola while in house. We saw a clip of Omashola slut-shaming Mercy, and Mercy was obviously pissed.

While Omashola was trying to defend himself during the show, it was obvious from Mercy’s mannerism, that she was already ‘boiling’.

The bathroom fight scene was the major reason for the argument. She said she was waiting for Omashola to be a man and open up about what he said. He said he regretted what he said, but he was angry that day.

The fight was intense.

An epic line by Mercy: “Na me be winner, I don’t need you to shine, you’re the one who needs my clout”.

Avala said Omashola should apologize, and needs him to take accountability. “You don’t call a woman a prostitute, it is rude. I understand you were angry but you’re a man and you were wrong. The right thing to do is apologize”.

Seyi also agreed on Omashola apologising.

Omashola going to Cindy’s and telling her to move away so that he could create social distance between him and Mercy, so they could talk better was really funny. Everyone ended up laughing, even Mercy. They finally made up, after all the gbas gbos.

Mercy said she’s sorry for the way she reacted.

 

Such a wonderful episode.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam – The Startup Doctor – is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php