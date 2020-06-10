Connect with us

Scoop

Texas Southern University offers Full Scholarship to George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

News Scoop

Stephanie Busari needs Us to Recognise Our Privileges as Africans

Scoop

Merriam-Webster is Changing its Definition of Racism

Music Scoop

Get Ready to Vibe to Idaham's New EP "Man On Fire

Music Scoop

Grammys announces Major Changes to Awards Categories, Rules & Nomination Process

Music Scoop

Yung L is Billboard-certified as he Makes it to the "Next Big Sound" Chart

Scoop

Alicia Keys is Naturally Gorgeous on the Cover of InStyle Magazine's July Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya's "Skin" Documentary Is Coming To Netflix Soon

Inspired Scoop

Samira Nasr is the First Black Woman to Become Harper's Bazaar Editor-in-Chief 👏🏾

Nollywood Scoop

It's Timini's Birthday & He's Blessing Us with his Style

Scoop

Texas Southern University offers Full Scholarship to George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Texas Southern University announced it will give a full scholarship to George Floyd‘s 6-year-old daughter Gianna when she’s college-age.

The school made this known on Facebook that the gesture is a way it “honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.”

University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.

 

Photo Credit: _stak5_

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam – The Startup Doctor – is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Odunayo Abdulai: How to Avoid the Temptations of Your Fridge!
Advertisement
css.php