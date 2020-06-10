Scoop
Texas Southern University offers Full Scholarship to George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna
Texas Southern University announced it will give a full scholarship to George Floyd‘s 6-year-old daughter Gianna when she’s college-age.
The school made this known on Facebook that the gesture is a way it “honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.”
University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.
Photo Credit: _stak5_