Connect with us

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 & Half Years in Prison

BN TV News

BBC News has a New Report on the Child Abductions Taking Place in Northern Nigeria

Career News Promotions

Female Entrepreneurs across Africa, Here's How to Apply for Access Bank's Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 3

News Promotions

CWEIC Chairman Olasupo Shasore chairs AfCFTA Discourse, Highlights importance of intra-African trade

News Promotions

"World’s Largest Flag" unveiled in Ibadan by designer of Nigerian Flag Taiwo Akinkunmi

News

Nigeria’s first Olympic Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara is Finally Getting Her Dues

Living News Promotions

Upgrade! TECNO's new flagship sub-brand is PHANTOM

Career News Promotions

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 386

News Promotions

Fidelity Bank's "Get Alerts in Millions" is still ON - Enter Today

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 & Half Years in Prison

Published

9 hours ago

 on

On Friday, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail for the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Chauvin will be forced to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years, before being eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years under Minnesota law, according to CNN.

Judge Cahill made brief remarks before giving his sentence, explaining how he arrived at a penalty of 270 months or a little over 22 years. “My comments are actually going to be very brief because most of it is going to be in writing,” he says, pointing to his 22-page sentencing memo.

Click here to view the 22-page sentencing memo.

The judge acknowledged the Floyd family’s and others’ “deep and tremendous pain,” but said the sentence was not based on public opinion.

Before the sentence was handed down, Chauvin spoke briefly, giving his condolences to the Floyd family. Dressed in a light grey suit and tie with a white shirt, he said, “I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family.”

Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, issued a statement applauding the jail sentence of Derek Chauvin. “The sentence handed down today to the Minneapolis police officer who killed my brother George Floyd shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously,” she said according to BBC News.

“However, we have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and Brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country.”

Read the full statement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridgett R. Floyd (@bridgettrfloyd)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php