Big Congrats to Ejim Chinazom Judith, the “Newest Doctor in a Wheelchair” 👏🏾

Major celebration for Dr. Ejim Chinazom Judith because she did that!

It’s that time of the year and we’re celebrating everyone who has gone through their tertiary education and is finally graduating with inspiring stories.

Judith is grateful to God because He sees the “will and not the wheel”. Basking in courage that “no disability can steal away,” Judith is the “newest doctor in a wheelchair” as she graduates with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in Nigeria. Congratulations Judith 👏🏾 👏🏾