Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown Of The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Frodd Proposed To Girlfriend Chioma With A Dazzling Diamond

Relationships Scoop

See some of the interesting replies to Director Diji’s Question: "What was the incident that made you stop your talking stage with someone?"

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Brother Titans is Set to Premiere on January 15

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

15 Celebrity Couples That Kept Us Smiling All Through 2022

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ini Dima-Okojie talks the relatability of Showmax's "Flawsome," her character’s essence & views on women's empowerment

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett & Viola Davis nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

Scoop

Published

18 hours ago

 on

It’s time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an exciting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in December 2022.

FIFA World Cup: Morocco makes history as the first African country to reach the Semi-Finals

These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

Tems, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett & Viola Davis nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Remember the song “Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni,” which went viral? TG Omori has directed a music video for it

Ini Dima-Okojie talks the relatability of Showmax’s “Flawsome,” her character’s essence & views on women’s empowerment

The Experience returned for Its 17th Edition With a Night of Powerful Performances & Prayer

