12 Celebrity Couples That Kept Us Smiling All Through 2022

If you love love, get in here!

Throughout the year, we saw a lot of beautiful celebrity weddings as well as celebrity couple moments that kept us smiling. These couples continue to remind us that love is the ultimate force that will always carry us through.

There’s Blessing & Stan Nze and Ibrahim Suleiman & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, who celebrated milestones while using their star power to encourage love. Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) showed us that it’s never too late to have that dream proposal you’ve always wanted, even if you and your partner are already married. Ini Dima-Okojie, Rita Dominic, and Kemi Adetiba got married to their sweethearts with beautiful ceremonies within and outside the country.

Scroll through to see the celebrity couples that made us grin from ear to ear in 2022.

Olu Jacobs and Ajoke Silva

There’s just something about elderly couples, they have a way of making you smile with their sweet evident love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The newlyweds exchanged vows at a destination wedding in England which had family and close friends in attendance. It definitely made it to the wedding of the year list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The “King of Boys” director got hitched to the King of her heart in a star-studded and talk-of-town wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The “Excess Love” singer found her forever in Pastor Blessing, and their engagement and wedding photos made us believe in love even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The lovebirds keep the smiles and laughter coming with their vlogs.

It started with a craving for chocolate, now it’s happy ever after.

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

There’s just something about this couple that sparks joy whenever we see them on our TL. You agree right? We love that they’re going strong and bringing each other joy.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

We’ve been following this couple from the day they officially started dating, and our excitement was totally unmatched when they announced they were getting married. Adesua and Banky W We could stay glued to our devices just watching these lovebirds all day and not get tired. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Anita (Real Warri Pikin) and Ikechukwu Asuoha

After 10 years of marriage, Ikechukwu made his sweetheart’s dream engagement a reality in the most romantic way. He popped the question again in a dreamy outdoor garden. This proposal was exceptional, from the fireworks to her ideal diamond ring.

“Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life. Love her more than I love life. Yo, that’s wifey, I feel nice. Swear down that’s my guy, my ride or die, my confidant. Gave her old school game, that Donkey Kong. I found me a tеn, yeah, who said that it can’t be done. Hеr smile just dey calm me down. I use to feel like I don’t belong, but now I feel like I’m the chosen one…”

And that’s on love no be your mate!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Cuppy and Ryan Taylor

The lovebirds debuted their relationship on Instagram this year.