Davido & Chioma’s Wedding Is Going Down in 2023

Yes, you read it correctly!

The much-awaited celebrity wedding might take place in 2023. There were reports that Davido and Chioma (Chef Chi) had broken up because they weren’t spending as much time together as they used to, but now it seems the two are back together.

The singer hinted at the date of the wedding in an Instastory posted by UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega. In the video, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega hailed Chioma as “Our wife, our real wife,” and Davido added, “100 per cent, going down 2023.”

Watch the video below: