Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma Rowland Celebrate their Son Ifeanyi as He turns 2

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong is Married!

Sweet Spot

It's Been "19 Years of Smiling Together" for Feb & Laurie Idahosa

Scoop Sweet Spot

7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

Scoop Sweet Spot

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Jackie B Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Sweet Spot

Shaffy Bello is a Timeless Beauty in These Birthday Snaps😍

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Features Sweet Spot

At 61, You BellaNaijarians Are Our "Nigerian Story”

Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma Rowland Celebrate their Son Ifeanyi as He turns 2

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Where did the time go?

It’s been two years since Davido and Chioma Rowland welcomed their first son, Ifeanyi. The proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the milestone.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke !!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH 🎂🎂🎂🥰🥰🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾 OSUN BOY”, Davido wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

While Chioma wrote; “Happy birthday to the perfect little man! I love you so much, watching you grow soothes my soul! To my loving, funny, attentive, caring son, I pray that God watches over you forever and grants you long life, you’re gonna be so great I know!”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef_chi (@thechefchi)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands
css.php