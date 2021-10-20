Davido & Chioma Rowland Celebrate their Son Ifeanyi as He turns 2

Where did the time go?

It’s been two years since Davido and Chioma Rowland welcomed their first son, Ifeanyi. The proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the milestone.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke !!! You will grow to be greater than me Amen! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH 🎂🎂🎂🥰🥰🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾 OSUN BOY”, Davido wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

While Chioma wrote; “Happy birthday to the perfect little man! I love you so much, watching you grow soothes my soul! To my loving, funny, attentive, caring son, I pray that God watches over you forever and grants you long life, you’re gonna be so great I know!”.