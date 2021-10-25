Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

47 & Still a Diva! See Photos from Nse Ikpe-Etim’s Surprise Birthday Party with Teni, RMD, Kate Henshaw & More

Music Scoop

Cuppy is the Cover Star on Virgin Atlantic's In-Flight Magazine's October Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix's South African Romantic Comedy "Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer

Inspired Scoop

10-year-old Favour Hopes to Positively Change Children's Attitudes on Life with Her Book "The King Must Not Die"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaijaShineYaEye Finalists are The Sassy Six on the Cover of ThisDay Style's Latest Edition

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Get the Scoop on Everything You Missed This Week

Beauty News Scoop

6 Times BBNaija's Princess Dazzled Us with Her Beauty

Music Scoop

Kenyan artists Victoria Kimani & Gabiro Receive Grammy Recognition

Music Scoop

Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) drop New Music + Video - Big Subwoofer

Movies & TV Scoop

"Insecure" faves Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Cover the Latest Issue of Entertainment Weekly

Scoop

47 & Still a Diva! See Photos from Nse Ikpe-Etim’s Surprise Birthday Party with Teni, RMD, Kate Henshaw & More

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim was hosted to a surprise celebration for her 47th birthday.

Wearing a floral two-piece, Nse looked absolutely stunning.

The surprise party was attended by friends and colleagues such as Teni, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, Tenyin Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, and Michelle Dede.

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim (@uyaiedu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim (@uyaiedu)

Related Topics:

Damilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge
css.php