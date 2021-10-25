47 & Still a Diva! See Photos from Nse Ikpe-Etim’s Surprise Birthday Party with Teni, RMD, Kate Henshaw & More

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim was hosted to a surprise celebration for her 47th birthday.

Wearing a floral two-piece, Nse looked absolutely stunning.

The surprise party was attended by friends and colleagues such as Teni, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, Tenyin Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, and Michelle Dede.

See the photos below.

