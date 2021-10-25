Connect with us

Cuppy is the Cover Star on Virgin Atlantic's In-Flight Magazine's October Issue

Cuppy is the Cover Star on Virgin Atlantic’s In-Flight Magazine’s October Issue

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Cuppy looks stunningly gorgeous on the cover of Virgin Atlantic inflight’s magazine (Vera) October issue.

Announcing her feature on the magazine, Cuppy wrote on her Instagram page; “COVER ALERT 🚨 OMG! I’m the cover star of @VirginAtlantic’s inflight magazine “VERA” for this month! ✈️❤️ Read all about it next time you catch a flight! #CuppyOnAMission.”

In the issue, the celebrity DJ and artiste talked about how moving to London at the age of 13 was quite a cultural shock for her. “So have never visited the UK, at 13, I found myself in board school there. The food was different, the weather was different, everything was different.”

She added that music became her sole escape during that time, which is how she discovered her passion for DJing. “Music became my escape. I’d love to tell you that my introduction to DJing was this magical moment, but I was just the biggest party animal ever.”

Recommending three Nigerian female artists people should know about, she mentions, Nissi Ogulu, Arya Starr, and DJ Frizzie.

See photos of her feature below:

Photo Credit: cuppymusic

