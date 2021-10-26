New EP: Mr Rise – Light in the Dark

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Stanley Kene Obiakonwa, also known as Mr Rise, is a Nigerian songwriter, rapper, and singer who has shown consistency since his return from South Africa by unleashing some good jamz back to back.

Finally releasing his first body of work as a performing artist, the EP “Light in the Dark” is a collection of diverse tunes, all written and performed by him, with no featured artists.

You may recall that following his arrival from South Africa, he shot to fame with the smash tune “Naughty.” He went on to release more songs such as “Love Me,” “Nsiesibata,” and, most recently, “Fall for You” off his EP.

Listen up:

1. Forgive Me || DOWNLOAD

2. Abba Father || DOWNLOAD

3. My Woman || DOWNLOAD

4. Fall For You || DOWNLOAD

5. No Fall My Hand || DOWNLOAD

6. Burst My Head || DOWNLOAD

7. Crazy In Love || DOWNLOAD

8. Bless My Hustle || DOWNLOAD

