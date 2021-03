Rapper and music producer, Black Beatz follows up his debut album, “Determination” with a new EP, “Feelings & Reality“.

The 6-track EP includes previously released singles like “Love Me” featuring Peruzzi, “Dobalé” featuring MOJO and recently released “Vanessa”.

Production credits for the project go to Raffy, Black Beatz and Zion Beatz, while the mixing and mastering were done by Muno and Focus.