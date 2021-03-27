Falana details her Music Journey in New Documentary “Life From My Point Of View”

Sensational singer and songwriter Falana has premiered a new documentary titled “Life From My Point Of View“.

“Life From My Point Of View” covers everything from her early years growing up, her influences and creative process, right through to the making of the video for her song “Joy“.

Falana revisits various locations in Lagos that represent landmark moments in her career so far, including the I.AM.ISIGO fashion showroom where she played her first headline show in the city, and ALÁRA, a contemporary design store when she held the launch party for her “Chapter One” EP.

