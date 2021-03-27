Connect with us

Falana details her Music Journey in New Documentary "Life From My Point Of View"

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Teni Takes us Behind the Scenes of "Wondaland" Album Preparations in this Episode of "My XXXL Life"

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Cow Leg Stew (Omi Obe) Recipe is so Thirst Trapping

"Final Say", "The Bank Statements" & Being a New Dad - Banky W gets Candid in this Interview with Toolz

Sisi Yemmie has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings

Catch the Second Episode of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

Toke Makinwa has a Message for Friends Turned Foes in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Find out what Wathoni Anyansi thinks about People who let go of their Kids in Episode 8 of "Baby Talk Show" Season 2

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Sensational singer and songwriter Falana has premiered a new documentary titled “Life From My Point Of View“.

“Life From My Point Of View” covers everything from her early years growing up, her influences and creative process, right through to the making of the video for her song “Joy“.

Falana revisits various locations in Lagos that represent landmark moments in her career so far, including the I.AM.ISIGO fashion showroom where she played her first headline show in the city, and ALÁRA, a contemporary design store when she held the launch party for her “Chapter One” EP.

Enjoy!

