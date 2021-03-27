Connect with us

Peruzzi's Forthcoming Album "Rum & Boogie" is Here! See the Tracklist

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats superstar Peruzzi has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album “Rum & Boogie“.

The album houses previously released songs like “Southy Love” featuring Fireboy DML and his most recent release “Somebody Baby” featuring Davido.

Peruzzi shared the tracklist on social media, writing in the caption:

We Are Nothing Without Struggles,
It Just Makes Us Who We Are,
Destiny Is Not A Matter Of Chance But A Matter Of Choice.
Be Miserable, Or Motivate Yourself.
Whatever Has To Be Done Is ALWAYS Your Choice.
Welcome To Rum & Boogie 💙

OUT 9TH OF APRIL! PRE-ORDER LINK UP MY BIO!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
God Bless Everyone on This Project! 🤘🏾💙

Other artists featured on the album include Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Phyno, Don Jazzy, Patoranking, Set Up and Boylexxie.

Speroachbeatz, Show Beat, Zaki Amujei, M Eff, Freshvdm, V Stix, Clemzy, Lussh, P Prime, and Rexxie take production credits for the album.

We can’t wait to listen!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

