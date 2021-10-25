Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix’s South African Romantic Comedy “Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Netflix has released the official trailer for “Happiness Ever After,” a new South African rom-com starring Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and South African actresses Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.

“Happiness Ever After” is the follow-up to the 2016 box office hit “Happiness is a Four-Letter Word,” and it tells a story of sisterhood, love, and self-discovery.

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Daniel wrote; “Sooooooo guess who jumped on a @netflixsa Romantic Comedy with some of your favourite South African stars @mbaureloaded @renatestuurman @ladynam_bm @xolile.tshabalala @yondathomas yup…MEEEEEE!!!! Head on to @netflixsa to watch a little video we put out to announce our movie!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

“Happiness Ever After” is produced by Bongiwe Selane and directed by Thabang Moleya.

The film will be available on the streaming service on November 10th.

Watch the trailer below:

