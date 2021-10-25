BN TV
Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix’s South African Romantic Comedy “Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer
Netflix has released the official trailer for “Happiness Ever After,” a new South African rom-com starring Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and South African actresses Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi.
“Happiness Ever After” is the follow-up to the 2016 box office hit “Happiness is a Four-Letter Word,” and it tells a story of sisterhood, love, and self-discovery.
Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Daniel wrote; “Sooooooo guess who jumped on a @netflixsa Romantic Comedy with some of your favourite South African stars @mbaureloaded @renatestuurman @ladynam_bm @xolile.tshabalala @yondathomas yup…MEEEEEE!!!! Head on to @netflixsa to watch a little video we put out to announce our movie!!!”
“Happiness Ever After” is produced by Bongiwe Selane and directed by Thabang Moleya.
The film will be available on the streaming service on November 10th.
Watch the trailer below: