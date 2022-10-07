Connect with us

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

10 Questions With… BBNaija Level Up Winner Phyna

Blaqbonez Collaborates With Jae5 For A New Single "Back In Uni" | Listen

Asake drops music video for "Joha"

Jola & FK Want You To Get Your Money Up - Find Out How in this Episode of the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Yvonne Orji Is Out With A New Comedy Special "A Whole Me" On HBO | See The Trailer

Ayra Starr serves up music video for "Bloody Samaritan (remix)" featuring Kelly Rowland

Susan Pwajok & Lydia Balogun Talk Fake Life & Fake Friends on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 3

A DJ & Chef! DJ Spinall Shows His Cooking Skills on Accelerate TV's "Off The Menu"

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

Recently, Afrobeats superstar Davido and celebrity chef, entrepreneur/brand influencer Chef Chi (Chioma) got their fans super excited, and here’s why!

The couple, who announced their engagement and welcomed their son in 2019, caused a frenzy on the internet as they were spotted in loved-up photos and videos (at home, the club and the church) this week, after a long while.

They also shared their signature handshake.

Swipe left to see!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

