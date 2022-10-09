Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s #BeautyandTheBeard! Kofo & Calton’s Love Story Leads To Happily Ever After

Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma's Wedding Is Going Down in 2023

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

You've Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya's Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Jumoke & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Photos are Giving Us all The Feels | #KukuInLove

Music Sweet Spot

World Teacher's Day: Watch the Sweet Moment Teni Surprised Her Secondary School Teacher with a Car

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Adejoke & Adedeji Met On BBM 11 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jennifer & Ayodeji Met at a Baby Shower! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

From Work Buddies to Lovers, Moyin And Jomi Are Doing This For Life!

Sweet Spot

It’s #BeautyandTheBeard! Kofo & Calton’s Love Story Leads To Happily Ever After

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If a “match made in heaven” was a book, then it will definitely have Kofo and Calton’s names written all over it. Yes, we know scientists say opposites attract. However, Kofo and Calton defied this scientific fact. In their case, it was indeed their similarities that drew them closer.

The sweethearts met through a mutual friend in 2015 and we are so thrilled with their love story. Theirs has been a perfect mix of love, friendship, and certainty. Their pre-wedding photoshoot gives us a glimpse into the sweetness of their love. The bond between them is so evident in their heartwarming photos and we are absolutely rooting for them!

Check out the photos in their pre-wedding shoot below and enjoy their story alongside.

Their love story as shared by Kofo:

We met in October of 2015, through a mutual friend. We have a lot in common; both Catholics, went to the same university, both Capricorns, stylish and most importantly we had the same values.

It was a no-brainer that we would end up being together and even getting married. We’ve had some really beautiful moments I must say. But one that’s most memorable has to be our very first date at the movies

We went to see “Sicario’ and his phone rang. I saw “purest love” calling. I was already fuming. What made me more worried was that the phone kept ringing. After some minutes, just to pull me out of my misery he whispered, “it’s my mom calling”.

I can’t quantify the relief haha! Let’s just say I have my own pet name now (sweets) and I am married to my best friend.

Credits

Bride @klouise.o
Groom @sircalton
Makeup @bywesleydonald
Planner @eventfinesse
Photography @awgzzz @awgz.married

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

The Many Ways Nigerians Express “Omo”

You’ve Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya’s Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

With “Anikulapo” Kunle Afolayan Stretches his Creative Range

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You
css.php