Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy #Thejam2022 Traditional Engagement

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s #BeautyandTheBeard! Kofo & Calton’s Love Story Leads To Happily Ever After

Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido & Chioma's Wedding Is Going Down in 2023

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

You've Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya's Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Jumoke & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Photos are Giving Us all The Feels | #KukuInLove

Music Sweet Spot

World Teacher's Day: Watch the Sweet Moment Teni Surprised Her Secondary School Teacher with a Car

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Adejoke & Adedeji Met On BBM 11 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jennifer & Ayodeji Met at a Baby Shower! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy #Thejam2022 Traditional Engagement

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Just when we thought we had gotten enough sweetness from Moyin and Jomi’s Pre-wedding shoot and love story, the love birds are coming through with their delightful traditional engagement ceremony.

These sweethearts tied the knot the Yoruba trad way and we got to catch a glimpse of their beautiful culture. Moyin and Jomi’s trad was all shades of style and beauty. They came repping with their stunning modern outfits that speak cultural elegance. You can tell by the look of these photos that this celebration of love was one filled with so much excitement and love.

Enjoy their traditional engagement photos below.

Jomi bringing out all the colours to his big day, Love to see it!

Let’s talk about love and chemistry…

Before we begin the ceremony, let us give it up for this dreamy decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!



Tradition calls, the groom and his squad answers

Here comes the bride…

Getting hitched the trad way…

What better way to mark a new beginning than with cutting of the cake!

Let the party continue!

Know what’s better than one dress? Of course, two dresses! 😄 Moyin and Jomi came through popping for their second appearance…Make way for Mr and Mrs!

Make way for Mr and Mrs!

 

Credits

Bride @folusho_
Groom @f.jomi@mimiluxe_events
Planning@mimiluxe_events
Bridal Styling@lavish_bridal
Makeup@bregha
Gele@dbellezza_gele
Traditional outfit @mazellebridal
Asooke@bisbodasooke
Second Outfit@house_of_dova
Groom asooke@magnumstitchesafrica
Photography@mindmazephotography
Videography@ladimilanfilms

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

BN Prose: Dusk After Dusk by Titilayo Olurin

The Many Ways Nigerians Express “Omo”

You’ve Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya’s Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

With “Anikulapo” Kunle Afolayan Stretches his Creative Range

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php