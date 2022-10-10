Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy #Thejam2022 Traditional Engagement

Just when we thought we had gotten enough sweetness from Moyin and Jomi’s Pre-wedding shoot and love story, the love birds are coming through with their delightful traditional engagement ceremony.

These sweethearts tied the knot the Yoruba trad way and we got to catch a glimpse of their beautiful culture. Moyin and Jomi’s trad was all shades of style and beauty. They came repping with their stunning modern outfits that speak cultural elegance. You can tell by the look of these photos that this celebration of love was one filled with so much excitement and love.

Enjoy their traditional engagement photos below.

Jomi bringing out all the colours to his big day, Love to see it!

Let’s talk about love and chemistry…

Before we begin the ceremony, let us give it up for this dreamy decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!







Tradition calls, the groom and his squad answers

Here comes the bride…

Getting hitched the trad way…

What better way to mark a new beginning than with cutting of the cake!

Let the party continue!

Know what’s better than one dress? Of course, two dresses! 😄 Moyin and Jomi came through popping for their second appearance…Make way for Mr and Mrs!

Make way for Mr and Mrs!

