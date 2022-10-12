Scoop
Best Moments from Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott & Omoni Oboli’s Trip to Dubai
Where would you be without your girlfriends?
When you go on vacation with your best friends, you can be sure that it will be the best time of your life. Getting some rest in the sun and sand, and throwing impromptu dance parties in faraway five-star hotels are all things that tend to strengthen friendships.
Nollywood stars and best friends Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, and Omoni Oboli have been friends for a long time, and it’s so beautiful to see them together.
Their recent trip to Dubai was full of fun and laughter.
Check out some of the best moments from their trip below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And if this isn’t an entire mood, we don’t know what is.