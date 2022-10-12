Connect with us

Best Moments from Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott & Omoni Oboli’s Trip to Dubai

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Where would you be without your girlfriends?

When you go on vacation with your best friends, you can be sure that it will be the best time of your life. Getting some rest in the sun and sand, and throwing impromptu dance parties in faraway five-star hotels are all things that tend to strengthen friendships.

Nollywood stars and best friends Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, and Omoni Oboli have been friends for a long time, and it’s so beautiful to see them together.

Their recent trip to Dubai was full of fun and laughter.

Check out some of the best moments from their trip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ufuoma McDermott (@ufuomamcdermott)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ufuoma McDermott (@ufuomamcdermott)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ufuoma McDermott (@ufuomamcdermott)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ufuoma McDermott (@ufuomamcdermott)

And if this isn’t an entire mood, we don’t know what is.

