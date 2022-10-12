Burna Boy, Rema, CKay & Fireboy DML Nominated for NRJ Awards 2022

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

 

Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Rema, CKay, and Fireboy DML have all been nominated for France’s Nouvelle Radio des Jeunes (NRJ) Music Awards.

The French radio station NRJ presents the Nouvelle Radio des Jeunes yearly to recognise exceptional accomplishments in French and international music. The event will be broadcast live from the Palais des Festivals in Cannes on November 18, 2022.

Rema has been nominated for three awards: International Collaboration, International Revelation Artiste, and International Song of the Year for the “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez.

Burna Boy was nominated in the category of International Collaboration for his single “For My Hand” with British musician Ed Sheeran, off his recent album “Love, Damini.

Fireboy DML was nominated for Best International Collaboration for his work on the “Peru” remix with Ed Sheeran. Also, CKay’s single “Emiliana” was nominated in the Social Hit category.

Click here to vote.

