President Buhari awarded Teni, Burna Boy, 2Baba & Anthony Joshua with National Honours | See Full List

At a ceremony held at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock on October 11, President Muhammadu Buhari presented National Awards to a diverse range of Nigerians, including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization; Burna Boy; 2Baba; Teni; and many more.

The Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) was awarded to seventy-four individuals, including Burna Boy, while 2Baba and Teni received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). The highest honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), went to Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Olukayode Ariwoola, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina J. Mohammed, and Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

The Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic was awarded to Anthony Joshua. Olugbenga Agboola, Ezra Olubi, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Femi Adesina were conferred with Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

ezra olubi, officer of the order of the niger ✨ pic.twitter.com/SD2PR4cMdd — Ezra 'God' Olubi (@0x) October 11, 2022

See the list below:

Former Chief of Army Staff, Late General Ibrahim Attahiru, his ADC Late Major LA Hayat, former and current Service Chiefs + retired military officers were among 2022 National Honours Award Recipients. Investiture ceremony was held earlier today in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/QKgAVAsqh5 — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) October 11, 2022

