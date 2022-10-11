Connect with us

President Buhari awarded Teni, Burna Boy, 2Baba & Anthony Joshua with National Honours | See Full List

2 hours ago

At a ceremony held at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock on October 11, President Muhammadu Buhari presented National Awards to a diverse range of Nigerians, including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization; Burna Boy; 2Baba; Teni; and many more.

 

The Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) was awarded to seventy-four individuals, including Burna Boy, while 2Baba and Teni received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). The highest honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), went to Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Olukayode Ariwoola, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina J. Mohammed, and Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

The Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic was awarded to Anthony JoshuaOlugbenga Agboola, Ezra Olubi, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Femi Adesina were conferred with Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

See the list below:

