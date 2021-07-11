Chef Chi’s Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

Chioma Rowland ‘Chef Chi‘, is back with another culinary tutorial. In this episode, she shows her own take on catfish pepper soup, often known as ‘point and kill.’

Catfish pepper soup is the most popular fish pepper soup in Nigeria. You can replace it with cow tail, goat meat and any other protein you like.

Ingredients:

Peppersoup spice

Catfish

Salt to taste

Seasoning cubes

Uda

Scent leaves

Plantain

Water

Blended pepper mix (scotch bonnet peppers (red and yellow), fresh paprika, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and onions).

Watch the video below: