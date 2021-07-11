Connect with us

BN TV Living

Chef Chi's Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Takes Us Through the Step-by-Step Process of Her Kitchen Makeover

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Update on What Adanna & David Have Been Up to Since the Birth of Baby Ada

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa chats with Ngee about Old Money vs New Money on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Watch Lyta's Acoustic Performance of "Are You Sure" on "Glitch XPRS"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 6 of of “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Living

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Single Parenting with Ese & Uju Gold in Episode 5 of “Baby Talk Show” Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 10 (An Old Flame, A New Name) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV Movies & TV Music

The Cavemen drink their way through this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Chef Chi’s Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Chioma RowlandChef Chi‘, is back with another culinary tutorial. In this episode, she shows her own take on catfish pepper soup, often known as ‘point and kill.’

Catfish pepper soup is the most popular fish pepper soup in Nigeria. You can replace it with cow tail, goat meat and any other protein you like.

Ingredients:

Peppersoup spice
Catfish
Salt to taste
Seasoning cubes
Uda
Scent leaves
Plantain
Water
Blended pepper mix (scotch bonnet peppers (red and yellow), fresh paprika, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and onions).

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?
Advertisement
css.php