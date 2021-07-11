BN TV
Chef Chi’s Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup
Chioma Rowland ‘Chef Chi‘, is back with another culinary tutorial. In this episode, she shows her own take on catfish pepper soup, often known as ‘point and kill.’
Catfish pepper soup is the most popular fish pepper soup in Nigeria. You can replace it with cow tail, goat meat and any other protein you like.
Ingredients:
Peppersoup spice
Catfish
Salt to taste
Seasoning cubes
Uda
Scent leaves
Plantain
Water
Blended pepper mix (scotch bonnet peppers (red and yellow), fresh paprika, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and onions).
Watch the video below: