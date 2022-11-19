It’s Time to #MeetTheLeonards – Your First Look at Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard’s Trad

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Ladies and gentlemen… The hour is upon us!

Yes, it’s time to #MeetTheLeonards. We’ve been super elated since the announcement that two Nollywood stars, Peggy Ovire, and the love of her life, Frederick Leonard was set for the aisle.

Now, it’s here and our excitement has gone right off the charts. The Nollywood stars tied the knot traditionally today and we’ve got the first look from the all-so-special day.

The Bride

The Groom

The Couple

