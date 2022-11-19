Connect with us

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

Bolanle Ninalowo talks Leaving America, Marriage & Career in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

#BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in "Anikulapo" & Her Personal Style

Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax’s “Flawsome”

Uzoamaka Aniunoh on Starring in "Diiche" & What to Expect from the Series

RMD, Funke Akindele Bello, Mike Afolarin & Genoveva Umeh star in Netflix's Young Adult Series "Far From Home" | Exclusive Photos + Teaser

This weekend, celebrities stepped out in style to celebrate the beautiful union of Nollywood faves Peggy Ovire and the love of her life, Frederick Leonard.

The #MeetTheLeonards sweethearts sealed the deal with their traditional wedding. As expected, a lot of our favourites came through and came correct! You already know that when it comes to style, our celebs don’t miss!

Check out some of the beautiful guests looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JNR POPE ODONWODO (@jnrpope)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa Rex (@babarex0)

