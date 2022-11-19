Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

This weekend, celebrities stepped out in style to celebrate the beautiful union of Nollywood faves Peggy Ovire and the love of her life, Frederick Leonard.

The #MeetTheLeonards sweethearts sealed the deal with their traditional wedding. As expected, a lot of our favourites came through and came correct! You already know that when it comes to style, our celebs don’t miss!

Check out some of the beautiful guests looks below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JNR POPE ODONWODO (@jnrpope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial)