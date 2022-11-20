Connect with us

Antoinette and Craig’s Love Journey Started On a Plane – Now It’s #TheMalonesWedding22

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Love stories make our hearts flutter with excitement and today is no exception. Antoinette and Craig are set to walk down the aisle and we are here for it!

These sweethearts coincidentally met on a plane and Antoinette, who had booked flight tickets for Craig in the past recognised his name tag and the rest, they say, is history. Today, they are feeding our eyes with their stunning pre-wedding photos and we’re taking it all in! They make a gorgeous couple and we are sure you will love their photos as much as we do!

Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding photos and love story below;

How we met
By the bride, Antoinette
Oh yeah, luck didn’t bring us this far but God did! Before now I was a younger friend to Craig’s elder sister. She always asked me to assist in booking flights for him anytime he was in Nigeria for his trips. This happened even without seeing him physically.

So this day, coincidentally I was on the same flight with him and my eyes caught his name on his boarding pass. I asked “Are you a brother to Mrs A”  and he replied yes! Then I said “my name is Antoinette” and I left. He kept gazing at me all through the flight and when we landed he gave me his card to call but I never did.

He had my contact before then since I always assisted in booking his flight tickets, and he kept calling but I always made excuses. One day, he said busy lady, can we have an hour of coffee? I said okay and that was it 😀

Credits

Bride@iamunstoppabble
Makeup@papromakeovers
Photography@raremagic_gallery
Groom’s outfit@thetaylorcouture
Bride’s outfit@style_byaffun
Planner: @teelaevents

