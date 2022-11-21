Martins Took a Second Glance at Tola’s Photos and Love Began – Enjoy Their Civil Wedding

Tola and Martins are the couple we are admiring today. Their sweet love began when Martins had a second glance at Tola’s picture, which led him to request her phone number.

Now, these love birds have tied the knot the legal way and it is all love in the air! They had such an intimate court wedding and we are obsessed with how gorgeous this couple look. The simplicity of their wedding gives us pure excitement and we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below;



How we met

By the groom, Martins

Tola and I met through one of my female friends in 2018. She told me about her and sent me some of her pictures while at work. I wasn’t really interested in being in a relationship then, so I just glanced through the pictures. When I got home that same day, I opened my phone and looked through the pictures again, and for no reason, I couldn’t stop looking.

I got her number, and we started talking. Apparently, she was just served breakfast and for that reason, she was at the edge of giving up on guys. When I heard how her last relationship ended I just felt like being her friend, and making her happy at least. Little did I know that my newfound friend was in Ibadan while I was in Lagos.

The distance thing turned both of us off and all I could do was call and text to check on her. A few months later, I realized that I was already seeing her as more than a friend and I thought I should know her in person. I decided to travel to Ibadan for the first time to see her. I can say my first trip to Ibadan was the best decision I ever made.

Fast forward to 4 years later we decided to spend the rest of our lives together 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

