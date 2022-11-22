Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding is this Weekend in England

This Saturday, in a stately manor in North Yorkshire, England, Nollywood superstar Rita Dominic and Dr. Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group will host friends and family to their white wedding ceremony.

It’s going to be a weekend of picturesque activities including a marriage blessing to be held in a 900-year-old Abbey with a unique history.

On Rita’s train are Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

Guests have been informed of the formal, black and white dress code. We can’t wait to see Rita’s looks on her big day.

Congratulations Rita and Fidelis, we your online guests can’t wait to celebrate with you.

Photo Credit: Humphrey Ominisan