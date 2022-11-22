Connect with us

Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's White Wedding is this Weekend in England

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Is Officially In The Works!

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for "King Of Boys" in the works

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

Bolanle Ninalowo talks Leaving America, Marriage & Career in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

#BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in "Anikulapo" & Her Personal Style

Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax's "Flawsome"

Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding is this Weekend in England

Rita Dominic and Dr. Fidelis Anosike. Photographed by Humphrey Ominisan

This Saturday, in a stately manor in North Yorkshire, England, Nollywood superstar Rita Dominic and Dr. Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group will host friends and family to their white wedding ceremony.

It’s going to be a weekend of picturesque activities including a marriage blessing to be held in a 900-year-old Abbey with a unique history.

On Rita’s train are Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

Guests have been informed of the formal, black and white dress code. We can’t wait to see Rita’s looks on her big day.

Congratulations Rita and Fidelis, we your online guests can’t wait to celebrate with you.

Photo Credit: Humphrey Ominisan

