Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Kept it Cute & Simple for #TheMacallanxAtelierAtafo Showcase

New Music: Mista Styles - Good Life

Here's Proof That Davido Truly Knows How To Make Good Music

Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Is Officially In The Works!

Peace Hyde, Thuso Mbedu & Anele Mdoda honoured at 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Wizkid, Tems, Beyoncé, Chris Brown... the Winners of the 2022 American Music Awards

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out in Style to #MeetTheLeonards | Check Out The #AsoEbiBella Looks

It's Time to #MeetTheLeonards - Your First Look at Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard's Trad

#MeetTheLeonards: Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard are Counting Down to Forever

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Kept it Cute & Simple for #TheMacallanxAtelierAtafo Showcase

Published

16 mins ago

Photo Credit: @kolaoshalusi

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman attended Mai Atafo’s Spring/Summer ’23 collection and fashion show tagged “The Atelier,” which took place at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The couple kept it simple and cute. Ibrahim wore a burgundy ensemble from head to toe, and Sabrina with curly, black hair and a green monochromatic ensemble complemented by pink heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Other guests included Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, Arin, Alexx Ekubo, and Anita Adetoye.

