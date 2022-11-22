Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman Kept it Cute & Simple for #TheMacallanxAtelierAtafo Showcase

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman attended Mai Atafo’s Spring/Summer ’23 collection and fashion show tagged “The Atelier,” which took place at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The couple kept it simple and cute. Ibrahim wore a burgundy ensemble from head to toe, and Sabrina with curly, black hair and a green monochromatic ensemble complemented by pink heels.

Other guests included Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, Arin, Alexx Ekubo, and Anita Adetoye.