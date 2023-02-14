How Your Faves Spent Valentine’s Day

Every day we spend here is an opportunity for us to show the ones we love how much we love them. Every day is a new opportunity to treat them with kindness and show how grateful we are for their presence. Valentine’s Day is a day set aside for us to take this up a notch and reiterate our love for the ones dear to us.

From beautiful and mushy notes to loved-up photos and beautiful presents, see how your fave celebrities spent Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy!

Tony Elumelu

Jimmie Akinsola & Kanayo Ebi

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Etim Effiong

Tim Godfrey

Simi Drey

Tola Odunsi

Frederick & Peggy Leonard

Beverly Osu

Chioma Akpotha

Regina Daniels

Blessing Jessica Obasi

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

