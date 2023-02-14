Connect with us

Sweet Spot

How Your Faves Spent Valentine’s Day

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pastor Jerry & Eno Eze talk Love, Marriage & God’s Work as they Cover MODE MEN Magazine

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus' Love Story

Features Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He's Soon to be Wed

Features Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Love is What Guides Michael & His Soulmate Through Life's Uncertainties

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Music Sweet Spot

It’s Baby No.1 for Erica & Tim Godfrey!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Sweet Spot

How Your Faves Spent Valentine’s Day

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Every day we spend here is an opportunity for us to show the ones we love how much we love them. Every day is a new opportunity to treat them with kindness and show how grateful we are for their presence. Valentine’s Day is a day set aside for us to take this up a notch and reiterate our love for the ones dear to us.

From beautiful and mushy notes to loved-up photos and beautiful presents, see how your fave celebrities spent Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy!

Tony Elumelu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony O. Elumelu (@tonyoelumelu)

Jimmie Akinsola & Kanayo Ebi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JIMMIE (@jimmieakinsola)

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)


Etim Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)


Tim Godfrey


Simi Drey


Tola Odunsi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)


Frederick & Peggy Leonard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peggy Leonard (@peggyovire)


Beverly Osu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)


Chioma Akpotha 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Regina Daniels 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

Blessing Jessica Obasi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Nze (@blessingjessicaobasi)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye 

See more here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He’s Soon to be Wed
css.php