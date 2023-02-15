BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

Connect with us

My name is John. I met my wife, Julie, in college and fell in love at first sight. We were inseparable and spent every moment together. As we graduated and started our careers, we remained committed to each other, and our relationship flourished.
Years passed, and we faced many challenges together. We supported each other through difficult times, celebrated our successes, and cherished every moment they shared. I knew that our love was special, and I cherished it beyond the moment.
As we grew old, our love only grew stronger. We still hold hands, laugh together, and look into each other’s eyes with the same love and admiration we had on the day we first met. Our love is not just a momentary passion but a deep, abiding affection that lasts a lifetime.
On our 50th wedding anniversary, I and Julie renewed our vows in front of our family and friends, looked at each other with tears in my eyes and knew that I had something truly special, a love beyond the moment.
As we stood there, surrounded by the people we loved most, we knew that our journey had been long and full of ups and downs, but our love has remained steadfast. We pledged to continue to love and cherish each other for eternity.
And so, my love journey continues, a testament to the enduring power of true love that goes beyond the moment.
***
The #BNCelebratingLove Valentine Campaign is supported by Hingees – one of Nigeria's finest clothing brands.
